Two people were arrested last night (Monday) after Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report at 10:13 of a shot fired in the direction of a home in the 6100 Block of Guide Road.

“This 9-1-1 call reported hearing a disturbance before hearing the shot and seeing a black Honda Ridgeline leaving the property,” said Corporal Madonna Saunderson, who continued: “Police immediately responded, located the black Honda Ridgeline and the two occupants in the vehicle were arrested without incident – an adult male and an adult woman”.

Saunderson said all people involved are known to each other, and there are no reports of injuries.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said the incident could have ended tragically and reminded the public that criminal matters need to be reported to the police.

Anyone with any information on the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP (250-392-62-11) or Crime Stoppers.

– with files from Pat Matthews, MyCaribooNow.com