Vanderhoof's first BC Cannabis Store opened to the public on Tuesday, the first of two new storefronts to being operation as PG's newest store opens on Thursday. (Photo supplied by Jeremy Tubbs, MyNechakoValleyNow.com staff)

Vanderhoof’s BC Cannabis Store location opened to the public for the first time today (Tuesday).

It’s one of two new government-run pot shops to launch in our area this week.

Prince George’s latest location will cut the ribbon on Thursday.

Regional Manager, Jaime Martin spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“The way we choose our markets is whatever municipality or town is ready for us to come in so we basically wait for the community to be ready and we work with them to open up as soon as possible. I think that we have a great staff and the customer service will definitely bring people in.”

Martin was also asked if the pandemic almost forced them to delay the openings.

“There is always a chance with a pandemic, you never know what you are going to get but we are watching what is going on with the province of British Columbia and adhering to any procedures and being safe for the community and our staff.”

The Vanderhoof store is located at 2444 Burrard Avenue while the newest location in PG will be situated at 6111 Southridge Avenue.