Northern Health remains without an active case of COVID-19 as 62 cases have been identified since Friday’s update.

Two more individuals have died, with BC’s death toll now at 189.

British Columbia has now recorded 3,115 cases, with 208 of them active.

“Today, we are providing case updates for three 24-hour reporting periods. In the first reporting period from July 10 to July 11, we had 21 new cases. From July 11 to July 12, we had 20 new cases and in the last 24 hours, we have had a further 21 new cases,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry in a statement.

2,718 people have recovered fully, marking a recovery rate of 87 percent.

Of the active cases, 14 people are in hospital, five in intensive care.

“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,012 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,643 in the Fraser Health region, 135 in the Island Health region, 209 in the Interior Health region, 65 in the Northern Health region and 51 cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” said Doctor Henry.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks.

In total, two long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks.

“Interior Health has issued an isolation order for Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver due to two positive COVID-19 cases associated with this farm. Public health teams are monitoring the situation closely and have placed restrictions on those living and working on the farm to limit the potential for further transmission,” Doctor Henry explained.

Interior Health has also issued alerts for community exposure events in the Kelowna downtown and waterfront area between June 25 and July 9.

“Anyone who was at the Discovery Bay Resort from July 1 to 5 and Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge on July 1 is directed to self-isolate. Anyone who was at Cactus Club on Water Street from July 3 to 6 and Pace Spin Studio on July 2, 4, 5, 7 to 9 is asked to monitor themselves and contact public health immediately to arrange to get tested should symptoms develop,” she said.

“While the provincial health officer’s order is for no more than 50 people at any gathering, fewer faces and bigger spaces is our guide to move forward. This is important to remember when attending private parties, which tend to be indoors, gathering people from a variety of places,” Doctor Henry added.

“As COVID-19 remains in our communities, the actions you take every day make a difference and will help to protect all of us.”

