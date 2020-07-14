Westjet to increase air service between Vancouver and PG
WestJet Link plane in Prince George |My PG Now.com staff
Daily flights between Vancouver and Prince George are being expanded by Westjet.
The airline announced on Monday that flights will be offered twice daily through August 2.
The service will then be expanded to three trips per day starting on August 3rd.
Westjet’s updated schedule reflects approximately a 10 percent increase in flying from July, but a decrease of 75 percent less flying from August of 2019.