Worksafe BC is launching its annual cone zone campaign reminding drivers to obey all roadside workers this summer.

Last year, 19 roadside workers were injured on the job along with one death province-wide.

In addition, over the last decade, 204 were injured (roadside workers) and 13 were killed.

Spokesperson, Trina Pollard told Vista Radio there is some worry about increased vehicle traffic due to more people travelling within the province.

“Roadside work like landscaping increases but also more British Columbians take to the roads for summer road trips, what we are concerned about here is that due to the pandemic, there may be less travel outside of BC and more vacationers taking to BC roads.”

“They’re pretty shocking numbers and it’s just a reminder for everyone that it’s a busy time with lots on people’s minds after a rough few months but when you are driving around roadside workers it’s critical that you pay attention to what’s going on in that moment.”

Anyone disobeying a flag person can be fined $196 while distracted driving offenses cost $368.

Roadside worksites involve hundreds of activities — not just road construction. There are many types of workers in the cone zone, including: