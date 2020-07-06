Yellowhead Bridge over the Fraser River in Prince George | (My PGNow.com staff)

About half of BC remains under flood advisories, as water levels rise after a week of rain.

Along the Fraser River, about two dozen homes along Farrell Street in Prince George are under evacuation alert.

The Evacuation Order for Mountain View Road near McBride also remains in place from the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Transportation reported a washout on Beverely Road east, which remains closed.

An update will be provided on the road today (Monday).

About 175 properties in Cache Creek, along the Bonaparte River, are being told to prepare for a quick departure.

In the Lower Mainland, evacuation advisories are out for residents living in unprotected areas in Langley.

The Fraser is expected to peak again today in many communities.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire