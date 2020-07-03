A 51-year-old Vanderhoof man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Ashcroft.

According to the RCMP, it happened just before 4pm on Wednesday where emergency crews attended a serious collision involving a commercial transport vehicle and a pickup truck hauling a trailer.

The investigation found the unloaded rear trailers of the tractor-trailer slid sideways across the road making contact with the truck.

Police say the victim’s wife was in the passenger seat of the pickup truck and was taken to hospital in Kamloops with non-life-threatening injuries but has since been released.

The commercial vehicle driver is from Idaho but was not injured.

Speed is being considered as a contributing factor to the crash.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate.