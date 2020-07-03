The Province is urging caution and encouraging the public to prepare for localized flooding as water levels are expected to rise in several regions of the province due to heavy rainfall.

The Upper Fraser River, including tributaries and around Prince George as well as the Quesnel River are still under flood warnings, due to heavy rain.

The Cariboo region, including Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, as well as the Peace, Northeastern BC, the Chilcotin River, and the Fraser River from Prince George to Boston Bar , and parts of the Thompson River in Kamloops are under a flood watch.

As well, there are high lake level conditions and high streamflow throughout much of B.C., including all areas along the Fraser and Quesnel rivers.

“Water levels rising in these areas are high and very fast moving, so people need to take extra caution right now and be prepared,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“I want to stress that any sort of recreation on these waters is highly dangerous right now, so let’s make sure we’re not taking any unnecessary risks.”

Below are some tips to help British Columbians prepare for potential flooding:

* Keep clear of eroded banks, as they may result in unstable ground. Most importantly, keep children and pets away from stream banks.

* With higher water levels, boaters and water users can expect increased debris.

* Boaters should be aware of the effect their wake can have on shorelines and reduce speed accordingly. Wave action can cause erosion or flooding.

* Never drive or walk through flooded streets. Water can be deeper than it appears, and levels can rise very quickly.

With the potential for high water in many areas of the province, there is a potential for evacuation alerts and evacuation orders.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) has launched a new digital registration system, the Evacuee Registration Assistance (ERA) tool, that allows evacuees to register online rather than in person at an evacuation centre.

This means that people who are evacuated during an emergency will have a virtual way to access support.

If placed on evacuation alert, you are encouraged to reach out to your local government to learn more about how you can be supported should you be evacuated.

If placed under evacuation alert, you should immediately:

* Get prepared to leave your home on short notice.

* Get grab-and-go bags ready. (Several days of clothing, toiletries and medications, your emergency plan, copies of important documents and mementos.)

* Listen to local emergency officials for further information on the situation.

If you are placed under an evacuation order, you must:

* Leave the area immediately.

* Follow the directions of local emergency officials and evacuate using the route(s) they have identified.

* Do not return home until you have been advised that the evacuation order has been rescinded.

– with files from Catherine Garrett, My Prince George Now staff