Northern Health continues to record no Covid-19 infections, as BC has seen 26 new cases over the weekend.

The province has now reached 2,904 total test positives with 153 active.

While there are no new outbreaks in the healthcare system, there has been one exposure event in the lower mainland resulting in three infections so far.

Anyone who was in attendance at Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge from June 21-24 between the hours of 3:00 pm till 9:00 pm may have been exposed, and are asked to monitor symptoms.

Of the active cases, there are 18 people in the hospital, five in intensive care.

There have been no deaths over the weekend.

BC Health officials will be announcing a plan to go forward with visits at long term care homes going forward, with more details coming tomorrow (June 30) at noon.