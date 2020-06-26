The District of Fort St. James is continuing to move forward with their restart plans.

As of 4:30 this afternoon (Friday), the District will be closing it’s Emergency Operations Centre which was established to monitor and support the community during the pandemic.

For the months ahead, the District of Fort St. James Municipal office and staff will continue to unofficially monitor the event according to the Province of BC and Northern Health Authorities recommendations.

As the community moves into phase three, the District office will be open through a service window until protections have been finalized for employees.

Payment for property taxes, utilities, and all other financial matters are being accepted.

Property taxes may alternatively be paid through your online banking service.