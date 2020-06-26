SPECIAL REPORT: BC Premier John Horgan on Phase 3 of Restart Plan
B.C. Premier John Horgan (Photo supplied by B.C. Government Flickr).
Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John Horgan on Phase 3 of the Restart Plan that began earlier this week.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Salvaging what is expected to be a tough summer for the tourism sector
- Racist practices investigation with BC’s health care system
- Re-opening of casinos in BC
- The minimal impact COVID-19 has had on Indigenous people
- Issues several neighboring states are having with the virus and why it’s key to keep the American border closed
- Discussions with the BCHL and WHL on how to safely resume play for the upcoming season
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: