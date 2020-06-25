The province is investing better pedestrian and cycling infrastructure for the North.

Six northern communities will benefit from the new infrastructures.

According to a statement, The Province’s Active Transportation Grants program is helping rebuild British Columbia’s economy out of the COVID-19 pandemic and meeting CleanBC climate goals.

“People throughout B.C. have a real appetite for safe alternative ways of getting around. One way to restart our provincial economy is to work with municipalities and Indigenous communities to support new active transportation,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Claire Trevena.

According to the province, over $1.8 million have been rewarded for projects for the 2020-21 season.

The projects are:

$435,000 for Burns Lake and Lake Babine First Nation for a sidewalk improvement project that will connect the Lake Babine Nation to the local hospital, seniors’ care facilities, medical clinics, and other community facilities.

$413,100 for Fort St. John for three multi-use pathways that will improve community connectivity

$433,866 for the Gitga’at First Nation for the Txalgiu Destination Trail that will include amenities and water access for paddling transportation

$217,635 for Terrace for the Munroe Street Active Transportation Enhancements project.

$328,226 for Vanderhoof for the Riverside Park multi-use path project.

“Redesigning our community to promote active transportation took a giant leap forward with the awarding of the grant to Lake Babine Nation and the Village of Burns Lake, The project will significantly improve safety and convenience for residents of our community, including seniors living in the Heritage Manor Tweedsmuir House and students walking to school,” said Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk.

The program also supports the development of community network plans for future active transportation infrastructure.

The North will also benefit from an additional $25,000 in funding from the Active Transportation Network Planning Grant which will go to Witset First Nation to develop active transportation network plans that may be considered for future funding.