Former long-time Conservative Prince George-Peace River MP Jay Hill will be leading the Wexit Canada Party, at least until further notice.

In a social media post, the party revealed the resignation of Peter Downing, the movement’s leader and chief spokesperson.

The post continued to explain Jay Hill will assume leadership responsibilities “until the party is able to hold a founding convention and the grassroots members elect a new leader.”

The Wexit movement reflects concerns about political representation in Western Canada.

Details remain sparse, with more information vailable on the group’s Facebook page.