A recent telephone scam involving employment insurance has led the Vanderhoof RCMP to advise the public.

According to police, numerous calls have been made to residents where the person claims to be a Government of Canada employee and has provided a badge number on occasion.

The caller will then state the recipient’s social insurance number had been compromised and will ask for your SIN.

Police say if you do get this type of call to hang up immediately and do not provide your personal information over the phone.