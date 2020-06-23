Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says the “marathon” of the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In her daily press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Theresa Tam said she wished she could say we are close to the finish line or even halfway there in the fight against the virus but she says that isn’t the case.

She said we need to continue physical distancing and other measures as there are still some hot spots for the virus in Canada.

Globally, Dr. Tam said 60 percent of new COVID-19 cases are in the Americas, according to public health officials, and we need to be wary that we don’t become complacent against the virus.