There have been 7 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, as the total reaches 2,790.

This, according to a joint statement released by Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The new cases were all localized in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

178 cases remain active, 11 of which are in hospital with six in intensive care.

The recovery rate has held steady at 87% – 2,444 people who have previously tested positive have recovered.

No new deaths have been reported, although 168 British Columbians have passed away due to the virus.

There have been no additional health-care facility outbreaks, with six long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute care facility outbreaks remaining.

Dr. Henry and Minister Dix also addressed recent allegations of racism within the provincial healthcare system:

“We’ve recently been made aware of some serious allegations of racist activities within one or more hospital emergency departments in B.C. There is no place in our province for racism of any kind. Not on our streets, at work, at school and not in our health-care system.”

The breakdown by region: