The temporary rental supplement (TRS) issued by the BC Government earlier this spring will be around until the end of August.

The province is also maintaining the moratorium on rent increases and evictions for non-payment of rent, while enabling other notices to end tenancy to resume.

“COVID-19 has touched all aspects of our lives and our economy. While we are seeing good success at limiting the spread of COVID-19 thanks to everyone’s joint efforts, it has been a difficult time for many,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Recognizing the financial challenges faced by many people, our government is extending the TRS and maintaining the rent freeze and the ban on evictions for non-payment of rent. We’re continuing to protect renters as we also ensure landlords are receiving some income during this time.”

People already approved for the TRS do not need to reapply.

They will receive an email asking them to confirm they plan to live at the same address through July and August.

New applications will also be accepted until August 31.

Between April 9 and June 15, BC Housing received more than 90,000 applications for the rental supplement.

The total confirmed eligible applications were nearly 82,500.

The TRS program provides $500 per month for eligible households with dependents and $300 per month for eligible households with no dependents.

The moratorium on evictions in BC has been in effect since March 30 and will continue for non-payment of rent.

However, the ban on evictions for reasons other than unpaid rent will be lifted later this month.