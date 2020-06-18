Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 8 new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia today, as the total reaches 2,783.

An adult teacher at an independent school in the Fraser Health region is one of the new test-positive cases, although no students have been connected to the incident.

“Given that we still have spread of this virus, this is not surprising and it is something we were preparing for and monitoring,” said Dr. Henry.

The school has been closed for the rest of the school year.

2,425 people have fully recovered, while 190 cases remain active, with 10 individuals in hospital and 5 in ICU.

No new deaths have been reported, and 87% of those diagnosed with the virus have now fully recovered.

This marks the 6th consecutive day with no deaths.

The community outbreak at Nature’s Touch facility has been declared over, and no new community outbreaks have been reported.

There have been no new healthcare outbreaks. There are 7 active in total: 6 in long-term care and 1 in an acute care facility.

The updated modelling data originally scheduled for Monday has been postponed until Tuesday.

Dr. Henry restated the importance of maintaining physical distances, personal protective equipment, and proper cleaning habits.

“I can’t say right now for sure if there will be fans in seats in the fall… but it is hopeful that might be an option,” she said in response to rumblings of a return to play for the WHL

“The sacrifices that people continue to make… these are the realities of the times we’re in. The rules that we’re talking about, which have to be applied fairly and to everybody, are for the safety of everybody,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

The breakdown by region:

Vancouver Coastal: 950 (+4)

Fraser: 1,441 (+3)

Island: 130

Interior: 197 (+1)

Northern: 65