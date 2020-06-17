Last month 1,910 passengers came through Prince George’s YXS airport, compared to 42,537 in May of last year.

This marks the second straight month the airport has had a 95% reduction in passengers.

The Canadian Airports Council anticipates a full recovery in the aviation sector may take five years.

“We will survive for a period of time, but we will be carrying a significant debt-load,” said Gordon Duke, CEO of the Prince George Airport.

However, Duke is concerned about the long-term health of the airport without government aid or an improvement in the global travel industry.

Duke also said moving more cargo may also help support the airport:

“We’re very fortunate that the investment has already been completed for the infrastructure that will support enhanced cargo activities – the extended runway, fourth longest in Canada, as well as the cargo warehouse.”

Despite facing difficulties, Prince George’s Airport Authority has also received requests for help from businesses associated with the airport who are also being significantly impacted.

Among the affected businesses: Budget Car Rental, who have made the decision to permanently close.

However, some good news is on the horizon with expanded flight offerings coming soon.

Central Mountain Air will be returning with limited service on July 7th, and Air Canada will begin flying to Vancouver daily as of Thursday (June 18th).

WestJet will continue offering four flights to Vancouver a week, expanding to six days a week on July 5th.

Duke anticipates some airports may face increased costs, which may be passed onto travellers in the years to come as the aviation industry recovers.

Finally, those flying must wear non-medical face masks, and both the airport restaurant and international area remain closed.