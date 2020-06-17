Heavy rainfall that began in the Peace region on Friday night, and continued over the weekend and into Monday morning, has caused localized flooding throughout the region.

Current highway and road closures due to flooding in the region include:

* Highway 29 North (between Hudson Hope and Fort St. John):

* Single lane, alternating traffic. There is a washout between Bodeker Street and Tompkins Frontage Road. Crews are on-site for repairs.

* Highway 97 North (south Taylor Hill):

* Single lane, alternating traffic. A sinkhole has developed at the south end of South Taylor Hill due to a damaged culvert. Crews are on-site for repairs.

* Highway 52 North (north of Tumbler Ridge):

* Single lane, alternating traffic. There is erosion south of Brassey Creek Road. The site is being assessed by ministry technical staff and the maintenance contractor.

* Sweetwater Road (north of Dawson Creek):

* Washout between 239 Miller Rd. (west) and 235A Hanson Rd. The road is closed and alternative routes are available. The site is being assessed by the ministry technical staff and the maintenance contractor.

– with files from Catherine Garrett MyPGNow.com