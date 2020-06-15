Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society donates money to support First Nation Communities, Municipalities and Rural regions for COVID-19 recovery
The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society (NKDF) will be providing $28,000 to go towards COVID-19 recovery resources in the Nechako Lakes and Kitamaat regions.
According to a statement, one organization in each of the nine First Nation Communities, three Municipalities, and two rural regions will receive $2,000 to assist with local economic recovery and help businesses restart and transition to the new normal.
The organizations approved for the funds are:
- Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce
- Saik’uz First Nation
- Regional District of Bulkley Nechako Area D
- Village of Fraser Lake
- Stellat’en First Nation
- Nadleh Whut’en Band
- Burns Lake District Chamber of Commerce
- Lake Babine Nation
- Burns Lake Band
- Southside Economic Development Association
- Cheslatta Carrier Nation
- Nee Tahi Buhn Band
- Skin Tyee Band
- Haisla First Nation
“The Covid-19 crisis has had a severe impact on people and local economies across B.C. as we cautiously transition through B.C.’s Restart Plan, it’s important that communities are supported in their efforts so everyone in B.C. can share in the better times ahead,” said Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness, Michelle Mungall.
The next application deadline for the fund is July 28.