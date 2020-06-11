Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19.

There have been no Covid-19 related deaths for the sixth day in a row, say BC Health Officials, as BC’s total continues to hold steady at 167.

The province saw 14 cases in the past day, however, all were in the lower mainland.

Northern Health remains at 66 cases, and Interior is at 195.

2,694 people have tested positive, with 183 active cases.

Of those, 13 are in hospital, up from 12 yesterday (Wednesday) and five are in intensive care, up from four.

The provincial health order for restaurants has changed, says Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

Instead of operating at 50 percent, restaurants will be asked to identify a capacity limit that includes patios.

The firm number will allow health officials to inspect businesses properly.

There are additional restrictions on the way for self serve and buffet stations.

Doctor Henry spoke on the ongoing overdose crisis, as BC saw the highest number of drug-toxicity deaths in one month (170) in provincial history.

She says there has been a dramatic increase in street drug toxicity provincewide and resources have been stretched to the limit.

Adding that the province had made ‘serious ground’ on the overdose crisis leading up to the pandemic, however, the restrictions have changed that.

Dr. Henry says the stigma around drug use and coming forward to loved ones about addiction.

“We must look at alternatives to the criminal justice system to support people,” Doctor Henry noted.

A PSA has launched today to tell drug users there are supports for them, she added.

On a national safe drug supply, Dr. Henry says it is something the province should be pushing for and focused on.

The special committee on this has taken a backseat since the pandemic’s onset, she explained.

Additionally, Doctor Henry weighed in on Vancouver being approved as an NHL hub city by the provincial government.

She stressed the plan is still in the early stages, and there are a lot of moving pieces involved before it can move forward.

“There are no exceptions to the rules. In no way will we compromise all the work we’ve done, for the NHL or any other group,” she explained.

Dr. Henry says the players will be in a household bubble, subject to intense screening and testing, and they would remain in the team bubble the entire time.

Families will also not be coming with the players, she added, as players and staff will have no contact with the public for the entire stay in Vancouver.