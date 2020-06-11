Starting on June 22nd, the Salvation Army’s Vanderhoof store will be reopening to the public.

The shop, located at 188 Stewart Street East in Vanderhoof will undergo a series of sanitization procedures each day to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Additionally, staff will be provided with personal protective equipment.

“As a result of the pandemic, the need for affordable clothing and household items will be very high in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” said Major Neil Wilkinson.

Funds from the Thrift Store operations support local programs and services, such as food banks, community meal programs, school lunch programs and camps.