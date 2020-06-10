Commerical road tests for classes 1 through 4 will soon be available through ICBC.

Starting June 11, customers wishing to obtain a commercial licence can call ICBC to book an appointment, although the organization is expecting high call volumes.

Customers who had their commercial road tests cancelled between March 17th and March 30th will be given priority appointments.

Upon arrival, test takers will be asked a series of health screening questions and will be provided a mandatory medical-grade mask to wear for the road test.

Examiners will continue to conduct road tests from inside of the vehicle to ensure they are able to fully assess the driver and take control of the vehicle if necessary.

However, they will be provided appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) which might include a combination of masks, shields, goggles, gloves and disposable seat covers.

ICBC reports having secured sufficient PPE for the initial phase and is planning to expand availability to road tests of other classes of licences as soon as possible.

The expansion of availability is contingent on the successful roll-out of commercial testing and the supply of available PPE.

More information including the announcement is available through ICBC.