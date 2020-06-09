The Saik’uz and Setllat’en First Nations are wrapping up their portion of a court case against Rio Tinto.

Both communities launched legal action in BC Supreme Court during 2011 in an effort to save the Nechako River and its fisheries.

The 200-day trial began in Vancouver last October and centres around the impacts of the construction and operation of the Kenney Dam on the Nechako River.

Saik’uz Chief Priscilla Mueller told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the project resulted in devastating downstream effects on the river, especially for Chinook salmon, sockeye, and Nechako White Sturgeon since 1952.

“Alcan is taking 70% of our water out of the river and waters are warmer so that really affects the fish, chinook, and the sturgeon, which are almost extinct.”

“We had fish camps set up all along the Nechako River when my grandmother was a child and we did all of our fishing along the river. Now, because of the dam, the river isn’t acting like a river. I remember growing up as a child we used to catch like 200 fish a day, now that’s not the case today.”

The trial was delayed earlier this year due to the pandemic and is expected to wrap up next year.

“Community members in Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake have concerns about the river and I am hoping that we can fix the river. I know it won’t be 100% but I hope we’ll be able to leave something for my great-grandchildren and they will still have the river when I am long gone,” added Mueller.