Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on March 31, 2020

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced just a single case of COVID-19 during Friday’s update.

There are now 2,632 cases in British Columbia.

Only 193 cases remain active in the province as 21 individuals remain in hospital, five of which are in ICU.

In total, five long-term care or assisted living facilities have active outbreaks.

“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks and the outbreak at the Berkley Care Centre has been declared over. In total, five long-term care or assisted-living facilities continue to have active outbreaks.

“There have been no new community outbreaks. Public health teams are providing support for the eight ongoing community outbreaks,” added Henry.”

2,272 people have recovered from the virus keeping the recovery rate at 86%.

“As the recent B.C. COVID-19 modeling has shown us, we can safely reopen many businesses, return to in-class learning and gradually increase our social interactions, but we have to be cautious that we don’t go too far and risk a resurgence in cases The key is to minimize, manage and modify: minimize the number of new cases and close contacts, manage clusters and outbreaks with rapid contact tracing by public health teams and modify the measures we are all following, as needed,” said Henry.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows: