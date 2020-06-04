Former PG resident Michael Bonin was found by police in April of 2017 Photo Courtesy of IHIT/Twitter

The trial for three men accused of killing a former Prince George resident has been delayed until May of 2021.

In April of 2017, the body of Michael Bonin was found on a rural service road near Hope by the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP and the Chilliwack Serious Crimes Units.

28-year-old Ryan Watt, 22-year-old Joshua Fleurant, and 29-year-old Jared Jorgenson were arrested and are facing murder charges following an investigation by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

According to the Kelowna Supreme Court, Watt and Fleurant remain custody while Jorgenson has a court appearance slated for June 8th.