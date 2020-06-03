The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded several warnings and advisories this week, including a new High Streamflow Advisory for the Upper Fraser including the Prince George area.

This is the lowest level of advisory that can be issued, and indicates river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected.

Water flow throughout the region has been steadily rising because of a combination of snowmelt and rainfall.

Additionally, Flood Watches have been issued for Quesnel River, Horsefly River, and Cariboo and tributary rivers and streams near Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Flood Watch advisories mean river levels are rising and will approach or even exceed bankfull. This means flooding of areas next to affected rivers might occur.

The BC River Forecast Centre is reminding the public rushing water can be dangerous, and a safe distance should be kept from rivers during times of high streamflow.

Up-to-date information on advisories and watches can be found online.