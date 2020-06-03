It’s unsurprising news: the demand for hand sanitizer has skyrocketed following the onset of COVID-19.

As a result, many non-profit agencies that work with the public are facing shortages.

The United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC) and Pacific Western Brewery (PWB) are looking to address these shortages through distributing 250 four-litre jugs of hand sanitizer.

The brewery made the product and turned to the United Way for distribution.

“When we began our outreach across the region, hand sanitizer was the most identified supply need to help critical programs and services continue operations,” said Trista Spencer, Executive

Director of UWNBC.

“When this pandemic hit our region it was very evident that support was not going to come from anywhere but from within our community,” said PWB Plant Manager Cindy Hartford.

ICBC, Finning, Papason Trucking Ltd., and Pepsico Foods Canada helped deliver the sanitizer to non-profit and charitable organizations throughout the region.