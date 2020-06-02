Only 4 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, all in Fraser Health
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 4 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,601.
All four cases were within the Fraser Health region.
There are now only 8 active outbreaks remaining in long term care homes.
However, two new community outbreaks in offices have occurred.
207 actives cases remain, with 31 people in the hospital, 8 of which are in critical care.
2,229 people have recovered from the virus: an 85% recovery rate.
Henry warned that testing does not replace other safety measures, stating: “testing alone does not insulate a business.”
The death toll remains at 165, as no new deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.
The breakdown by health authority is as follows:
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 904
- Fraser Health: 1,311 (+4)
- Island Health: 127
- Northern Health: 64
- Interior Heath: 195