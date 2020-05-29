Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Education Minister Rob Fleming.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • The return of voluntary in-class instruction starting on Monday
  • How virtual learning will be offered going forward during COVID-19
  • Why BC decided to continue the school year while other provinces elected to restart in September
  • His message to the Grad Class of 2020 after the cancellation of ceremonies
  • Additional supports for children of essential service workers
  • Addressing the concerns of parents regarding the safety of in-class instruction

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: