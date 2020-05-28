The Mission Correctional Facility outbreak has been declared over.

“That is one of the largest outbreaks we’ve had in the province, and it took an incredible effort,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

9 more test-positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded province-wide, for a total of 2,558.

There were no new cases in Northern Health, Island Health, or Vancouver Coastal Health.

Additionally, non-food items will now be available in farmer’s markets across the province.

BC currently has 241 active cases, although 2,153 have made a full recovery – an 84% recovery rate.

33 individuals remain hospitalized, 6 are in intensive care.

2 more British Columbians have died, and 164 people have now passed away because of COVID-19.

Cases by health region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 899

Fraser Health: 1,274

Island Health: 127

Northern Health: 63

Interior Heath: 195

330,000 people have now completed the BC CDC’s COVID-19 survey.