The Department of National Defence says remains of Canadian Armed Forces members and a large part of the Cyclone helicopter they were in have been recovered.

The discovery was made early this morning (Wednesday) in the Ionian Sea by the Canadian Armed Forces and a U.S. Navy search and recovery team.

The helicopter went down after a training exercise on April 29th, returning to HMCS Fredericton. All six military members on board were killed.

The bodies of Sub-Lieutenant Abigail Cowbrough and Captain Brenden MacDonald were recovered just days after the crash.

The DND says the families of the members who have been found have been notified. The DND says they remain committed to finding the other fallen military members.