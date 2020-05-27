Provincial roadways in and around the Prince George area are getting a facelift.

The BC government announced today $350 million in transportation projects across Northern BC will be invested.

The Prince George projects include, over eight kilometres of Highway 16 resurfaced between 20th Avenue and the Old Cariboo Highway, as well as nearly 20 kilometres of Highway 97 between the Salmon River Bridge and O’Dell Road and 15 kilometres of Upper Fraser Road.

In partnership with the City of Prince George, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will resurface 130 metres of 11th Avenue between Vancouver and Victoria streets.

“Investment in our infrastructure is critical to the economy,” said Kelly Scott, president, BC Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association.

“During these uncertain times, government investment in our infrastructure network improves road safety for all British Columbians and helps ensure the continued movement of goods. These projects also support good-paying local jobs in communities throughout B.C. and provide the training opportunities with the industry needs.”

The projects represent a combined investment of nearly $9 million: $8.9 million through the Government of B.C. and $32,000 through the City of Prince George.

Crews will start working on the upgrades in the coming weeks.

In addition to the resurfacing in and around Prince George, other projects underway in the north this summer include:

* Highways 2, 49 and 97 (Dawson Creek area): resurfacing 2.1 kilometres of Highway 2 from the east side of the roundabout and the junction of Highway 97, 15.4 kilometres of Highway 49 from the roundabout to the B.C.-Alberta border, and 2.8 kilometres of Highway 97 from the junction of Highway 2 to the CN Rail crossing. This project also includes resurfacing of numerous side roads in the Dawson Creek area (budget: $8.8 million).

* Highways 39 and 97 (south of Mackenzie): resurfacing 29 kilometres of Highway 97 from Whiskers Point to Parsnip River Bridge and 25 kilometres of Highway 39 from the junction of Highway 97 to Mill Road (budget: $3.0 million).

* Highway 5 (south of Blue River): resurfacing 18.7 kilometres of Highway 5 from Regional Boundary through Avola (budget: $2.7 million).

* Highway 16 (Smithers and Telkwa areas): resurfacing 26.6 kilometres of Highway 16 from Nouch Road to Fort Telkwa, excluding the Smithers Arterial (budget: $3.4 million).

* Highway 16 (east of Smithers): resurfacing 68 kilometres on Highway 16 from Wakefield Road to 6 Mile Hill, excluding the Houston Arterial. This project includes resurfacing of side roads in and around the Smithers area (budget: $4.1 million).