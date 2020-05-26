Canadians are split on whether the government is telling the whole truth about COVID-19.

A new study by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 50-percent of those surveyed felt governments are withholding information about the virus.

The online poll also asked if people were satisfied with what their governments are doing to deal with the crisis and 74-percent said they were happy with the federal government and 78-percent with their provincial government.

However, the poll shows that a third believe the virus was created in a lab or by the Chinese government. 19-percent think the number of deaths is exaggerated and 16-percent think the virus was created to make the vaccine mandatory.