Jason Bouchard was reported missing last Sunday (May 17th) following a boating accident, and now RCMP are temporarily calling off the search.

Bouchard was reported missing after going boating with a friend on the Stellako River the night before.

The boat’s other occupant made it safely to shore, and the 12-foot aluminum boat was located on the river.

It is currently believed that Jason failed to make it safely to shore.

Today (Friday) the Under Water Recovery Team has surrendered its efforts to recover the body of Bouchard, but plan to resume the search on both land and water in July once water levels recede.

The family wishes to thank everyone who has offered support to them.