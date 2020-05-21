The Vanderhoof International Airshow has been moved to next year due to Covid-19.

However, organizers are discussing a ‘flyover’ event, tentatively scheduled for mid-August.

“We really didn’t have any (other) option other than to postpone until 2021,” said Paul Collard, President of Vanderhoof Airport Development Society.

“As we operate with the Quesnel airshow, which was scheduled for (next year) we had to talk to them about that. They are quite happy for us to take that 2021 spot, and they will go 2022,” he explained.

Those who purchased tickets for this year’s show will have their tickets honored for the event next year, or have the option of requesting a refund.

“So we are not completely dropping the concept we are going to have what we are going to call an ‘air hug’,” said Collard.

“And we are going to gather some Canadian aircraft, hopefully, some warbirds, in Vanderhoof.”

The group will fly locally over Vanderhoof, Prince George, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, and possibly Quesnel and Burns Lake.

“If we can get performers to do airshow smoke, we will be doing things like that. There’s also a possibility that we will have a banner towing aircraft too,” Collard noted.

“The aircraft will not be doing aerobatics, it will be a straight flyover, similar to what the snowbirds were doing.”

Collard said plans are still being made for the event and more information will be released soon.