21 test positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in British Columbia today, for a total of 2,467 overall.

However, just 317 of those are active, as 81 percent (2,001) of cases have made a full recovery.

Another three deaths were also reported today, as 149 people have succumbed to the virus in the province.

Of the active cases, 43 people are in hospital, 10 in intensive care.

The remaining people are self-isolating at home say B.C. Health Officials.

“There has been one new health-care outbreak at The Cedars in Mission assisted-living facility. Both outbreaks at Ridge Meadows Hospital have now been declared over. In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care units have active outbreaks,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Our ‘new normal’ is different from the way we have done things before, but we can reopen our schools and our businesses, and increase our connections in a way that is safe for everyone.”

Doctor Henry also noted 286,000 people have now taken part in the provincial Covid-19 survey.

“Our individual circumstances are unique, but the actions we can take to protect each other and we are the same. We have made great strides to flatten our curve and we must continue to work together to keep it there,” she added.

Breakdown by region:

Vancouver Coastal: 885 (+2)

Fraser: 1,214 (+18)

Island: 126 (0)

Interior: 182 (1)

Northern: 60 (0)

