Only 2 new cases of COVID-19 provincially, nearly 81% of cases recovered
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo from BC Government Flickr)
There are just two cases of Covid-19 identified in the province, the lowest one-day total in BC since March 7th.
The provincial total is 2,446, including 60 in Northern Health.
Three more deaths have occurred meaning 146 B.C. residents have now died because of the virus.
Nearly 81% per cent of those who have tested positive in B.C. have now recovered.
There are 325 active cases province-wide, with 45 people in hospital, 12 of which are in acute care.
The regional breakdown of cases is as follows:
- 883 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+1 new case)
- 1196 in Fraser Health (+1)
- 126 in Island Health (no change)
- 181 in Interior Health (no change)
- 60 in Northern Health (no change)