UPDATE: Canadian Snowbird personnel dead in crash in Kamloops
The Royal Canadian Air Force has confirmed that a member of the Snowbirds team has died.
In a tweet, the RCAF says with heavy hearts they confirm that a member of the Snowbirds team has died and another has suffered serious injuries.
The Canadian Forces Snowbird jet crashed in Kamloops. The Snowbirds were flying across Canada to brighten spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crash happened earlier this afternoon.
More details to come.