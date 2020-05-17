UPDATE at 1:30 p.m:

Early reports say a Canadian Forces Snowbird jet has crashed in Kamloops.

The Snowbirds were flying across B.C.’s interior as part of their cross Canada tour to brighten spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Witnesses told media in the area a large boom was heard and reports say the pilot ejected from the aircraft before it crashed in front of someone’s home.

The Snowbirds changed their flight path as bad weather and low cloud cover in the mountain passes had forced them to change direction to Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.

In a tweet, The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is aware of the crash and “when appropriate” more details will be made available.