There is still some ambiguity in what phase two of the new normal outlined in the Restart BC Plan will look like, and physiotherapists are no exception.

As with most industries, approval from the public health officer is considered a critical step in restarting operations.

“We have an idea of what we want to implement… but we’re still awaiting actual guidance from our college of physiotherapists,” said Dustin Robin, owner and physiotherapist at Prince George’s Victoria Sports Physiotherapy Clinic.

“They have to get our plan, as physiotherapists, reviewed by the Provincial Health Officer, and my understanding is that we’re just waiting for that response,” he added.

Robin anticipates a decrease in patient volume, minimal wait times, and an extreme focus on sanitization.

Victoria Physiotherapy has offered “telehealth” appointments, offering patients assistance via phone, something Robin expects to continue for some time following reopening.

“Despite not actually being open as a physical space, we are open for consultations and appointments – and as soon as it’s safe we are going to open and start bringing patients in,” he concluded.