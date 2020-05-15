Agriculture, seafood, and food processing businesses in BC are receiving a helping hand from both the provincial and federal governments.

The BC Agri-Business Planning Program is now open to applications for anyone wanting to develop business recovery plans related to COVID-19.

Business owners are encouraged to apply if their revenues have declined by at least 30%.

The funding available includes up to $5,000 in business planning services and coaching for individuals, and up to $20,000 for groups, from a qualified business consultant, to develop an immediate and long-term recovery plan.

“This a difficult time for all Canadians and that includes B.C. farmers, ranchers, seafood and food processors,” said Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture in a news release.

“I have been working with my federal colleague on ways to help people who are experiencing income loss through the pandemic, and the expansion of the B.C. Agri-Business Planning Program is a result of this commitment. We will continue to look at ways to help our industry grow the high-quality local food that we depend on.”

Funding for the program is provided through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The partnership is a five-year federal-provincial-territorial agreement that includes $2 billion in cost-shared strategic initiatives delivered by the provinces and territories, and $1 billion for federal programs and services through March 2023.