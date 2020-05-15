Mayor and Council of the District of Fort St. James have chosen to freeze property taxes for residential and light industrial properties.

Property tax rates proposed earlier this year have been replaced by those set in 2019, meaning most property owners will see no change in their tax notice.

Additionally proposed 2020 stipend increases for Mayor and Council have also been frozen.

The new tax rates were set in March 2020, but later that same month the District of Fort St. James opened an emergency operations centre in response to the pandemic.

At the next regular meeting on April 28th, tax rates were revised alongside the 2020-2024 financial plan to ensure taxes remained affordable.

“Mayor and Council have heard our residents loud and clear, we understand COVID-19 has impacted our community socially and economically.” said Acting Mayor Stent