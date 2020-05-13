Premier John Horgan and Minister Bruce Ralston announce ways in which the Government of British Columbia and BC Hydro will be helping people, small businesses and industries most impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Learn more: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020PREM0018-000611

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Provincial Energy Minister Bruce Ralston announced the Provincial State of Emergency has been extended until May 27.

Horgan says the declaration will continue to be renewed for the ‘foreseeable’ future’ as part of B.C.’s Covid-19 response.

1,200 jobs will also be created in the province as part of a new plan to decommission, reclaim, or restore 2,000+ orphaned or failed wells across the province, following the Federal Government’s commitment of $120 million to clean up oil and gas sites.

Of about 25,000 oil and gas well sites in B.C., approximately 357 are considered orphaned.

In addition, there are currently 7,685 dormant well sites in B.C.

The project will be divided into three programs: