The SD91 Board of Education has made two motions based on the French Immersion report that was conducted earlier this year.

The board has agreed to discontinue the grade 7/ 8 French immersion program at Nechako Valley Secondary School.

According to the statement, the program did not run this year due to the inability to hire a qualified French Immersion teacher.

NVSS has moved to offer enhanced French language opportunities for the middle year learners.

The board also passed a second motion to table a final decision on the recommendation for the William Konkin Elementary program until BC education has returned to normal operations after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools will continue planning for the next school year based on current programming.

Last month, the board invited parents to submit feedback on the final report done by AZ Cooper Consulting for French Immersion programs in Vanderhoof and Burns Lake.