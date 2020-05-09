Just after midnight this morning (Saturday) RCMP received a report of a head-on collision that occurred on Highway 16 at Marleau Road in Prince George.

RCMP and other first responders attended the scene, where eyewitness accounts and evidence from the scene pointed to a Chevrolet Impala sedan driving on the wrong side of the highway before colliding head-on with a pick-up truck.

The driver of the Impala fled on foot into a wooded area before police arrived.

Officers ended up at a near-by retail mall where the suspect was located hiding in a delivery vehicle.

The suspect displayed signs of alcohol intoxication and bit one of the officers while in the process of being arrested.

The suspect was transported to hospital to be assessed for injuries as a result of the collision. He was cleared by medical professionals and held in custody by police overnight.

Similarly, the driver of the pick-up did not suffer serious injuries.

At 9:30 AM, the suspect, a 46-year-old male Prince George resident, was released on an Appearance Notice for court on August 26th pending charge approval from the BC Prosecution Service.