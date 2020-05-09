Last night (Friday) shortly before 9 P.M. Prince George RCMP received a report of an individual on the roof of a business on the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.

A witness said the man was attempting to break into the business.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 26-year-old man, who is known to police, on the roof.

RCMP initially attempted to talk the suspect off the roof, but he fled police and ran across multiple rooftops.

Despite being met with resistance, arresting officers took the suspect into custody.

He was arrested for Break & Enter, Mischief and Resisting Arrest.

The suspect was held in custody overnight and will virtually appear in court later today (Saturday), pending charge approval by the BC Prosecution Service.

His name cannot be released until charges are sworn.