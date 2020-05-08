Despite Restart BC Plan, “physical distancing is here to stay”
Dr Bonnie Henry (BC Government flicker file photo)
In a joint statement released today (Friday) Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix stated: “until we move into Phase 2, the orders, restrictions and guidance remain in place.”
“Physical distancing is here to stay,” they added.
The pair announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, for a total of 2,315.
There has been one new case in Northern Health, and a data error in Interior Health was corrected.
One additional COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, and 127 British Columbians have now died because of the virus.
1,579 people have fully recovered, a recovery rate of 68%.
However, 73 people remain in hospital, 20 of which are in intensive care.
Henry and Dix also discouraged all non-essential travel.
“While essential travel must continue, personal travel needs to be minimized.”
The breakdown by health authority is as follows:
868 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+1)
1,089 in Fraser Health (+25)
125 in Island Health (+2)
180 in Interior Health (two were removed from yesterday’s total due to a data error)
55 in Northern Health (+1)