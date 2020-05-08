In a joint statement released today (Friday) Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix stated: “until we move into Phase 2, the orders, restrictions and guidance remain in place.”

“Physical distancing is here to stay,” they added.

The pair announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, for a total of 2,315.

There has been one new case in Northern Health, and a data error in Interior Health was corrected.

One additional COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, and 127 British Columbians have now died because of the virus.

1,579 people have fully recovered, a recovery rate of 68%.

However, 73 people remain in hospital, 20 of which are in intensive care.

Henry and Dix also discouraged all non-essential travel.

“While essential travel must continue, personal travel needs to be minimized.”

The breakdown by health authority is as follows:

868 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+1)

1,089 in Fraser Health (+25)

125 in Island Health (+2)

180 in Interior Health (two were removed from yesterday’s total due to a data error)

55 in Northern Health (+1)