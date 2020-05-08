Valley Goat Morning Host Connor Svensrud presents a $2230 cheque to Margaret Hall of NeighbourLink. (Photo supplied by Kevin Cotter, My Nechako Valley Now staff)

NeighbourLink in Vanderhoof is hosting an outdoor food drive tomorrow (Saturday).

Spokesperson, Margaret Hall told MyNechakoValleyNow.com there has been an increase in demand at the local foodbank due to Covid 19.

“Probably about a 50% increase. So, prior to isolation, we had a fairly good stockpile of food but we have now noticed that it has dwindled to about the last little bit.”

“We’ve been very busy at NeighbourLink because we’ve been also combining a couple of the programs that run through the school system that has not been able to happen.”

Several businesses donated 22-hundred dollars to NeighbourLink with the cheque being presented by Valley Goat.

The partnering businesses who made the contribution include:

City Furniture

Forest Power Sports

Integris Credit Union

Rio Tinto Alcan

Tirecraft

The food drive is being held at Jim’s Independent Grocer starting at 9:30 AM.